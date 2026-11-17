The Brief Temperatures will rise from the upper 50s today to the low and middle 60s later this week. A cold front could bring a few scattered showers Saturday night, followed by cooler but still above-normal temperatures Sunday. Sunday should bring partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 50s—good weather for the Bears game.



It’s pretty much all about temperatures for the next several days and they’re going up.

Tuesday's weather outlook

How's it looking:

Today we have another cold morning, especially in the suburbs where some of the usual chilly spots have dipped into the upper 20s again. It is not that cold in the city. It will warm up quite nicely into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be clear and seasonably chilly once again with low temperatures in the mid 30s in the cold spots and hanging close to 40 in the city.

What's next:

Wednesday looks like we have a good chance of tagging 60° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday continue the warming trend with low 60s likely under mostly sunny skies.

On Saturday we await the approach of a cold front, which will knock temperatures back for the second half of the weekend. Ahead of the front, however, we will enjoy increased warming — allowing high temperatures to reach the middle 60s. By nightfall, there is a good chance for a few scattered showers, but a tremendous amount of rain is not likely.

Da Bears forecast

Gameday weather:

Behind the front on Sunday, it will not be as warm, but it will still be warmer than normal. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the low 50s. Great weather for the Bears game.