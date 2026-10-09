Shooting on I-290 blocks all westbound lanes for investigation
CHICAGO - A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway blocked all westbound lanes of traffic overnight as police investigate.
I-290 shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday near Austin Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the shooting. Police have not said when they expect the westbound lanes of I-290 to be reopened.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.