Shooting on I-290 blocks all westbound lanes for investigation

A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway blocked all westbound lanes of traffic overnight as police investigate.

I-290 shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday near Austin Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the shooting. Police have not said when they expect the westbound lanes of I-290 to be reopened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.