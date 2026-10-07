Evanston police investigate 2 reported sex offenses involving men in ski masks

The Brief The incidents happened Monday near Custer Avenue and Brummell streets and near Sherman Avenue and South Boulevard. In one case, a woman reported being grabbed while walking; in the other, a man reportedly exposed himself. Police have not determined whether the incidents are connected.



Two reported sex offenses in Evanston are under investigation after police said both involved men wearing black ski masks.

Two Evanston sex offenses investigated

What we know:

The first incident happened shortly after midnight near Custer Avenue and Brummell streets, according to police.

A woman told police she was walking north when a man on a black mountain-style bicycle approached her and grabbed her buttocks. The man then rode away.

Police described him as an African American man about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a black ski mask.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to another reported sex offense near Sherman Avenue and South Boulevard.

A woman told police a man walked toward her with his pants down, exposing himself. She ran to her apartment and called 911. Police said she was not touched or injured.

The second suspect was described as an African American man about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask.

While officers investigated the second incident, the woman from the first case reported seeing someone she believed was the man who attacked her near Custer Street and Howard Street. Officers searched the area but did not find him.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined whether the two incidents are connected.

What's next:

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video, seeking additional footage and following available leads. Police also plan to increase patrols in South Evanston.

Residents are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings and move toward populated or well-lit areas if they feel unsafe.