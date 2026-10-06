Chicago police seek man accused of assaulting CTA Green Line passenger

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man accused of assaulting a CTA passenger. The incident happened Sept. 20 on a Green Line train in South Austin. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting a passenger on a CTA train last month.

CTA assault

Police said the aggravated battery happened around 2:20 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 4800 block of West Lake Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

The male victim was battered while on a Green Line train. The accused man then fled in an unknown direction.

CTA Green Line battery suspect | CPD

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 17 and 25 years old. His height and weight were not known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK420398.