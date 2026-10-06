Chicago police seek man accused of assaulting CTA Green Line passenger
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting a passenger on a CTA train last month.
CTA assault
Police said the aggravated battery happened around 2:20 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 4800 block of West Lake Street in the South Austin neighborhood.
The male victim was battered while on a Green Line train. The accused man then fled in an unknown direction.
CTA Green Line battery suspect | CPD
Police described the suspect as a Black man between 17 and 25 years old. His height and weight were not known.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK420398.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.