Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns.

Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets, money and cellphones.

Officials are looking for multiple Black men about 18-20 years old, around 5'9-5'10, wearing black or gray hooded sweatshirts, black ski masks all were armed with unknown handguns and/or rifles.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

On Aug. 22 around 1:40 p.m. in the 1300 Block of North Parkside Avenue

On Aug. 22 around 1:46 p.m. in the 4700 Block of West Le Moyne Avenue

On Sept. 4 about 8:10 p.m. in the 2000 Block of North Campbell Avenue

On Sept. 4 around 8:40 p.m. in the 5900 Block of North Central Park Avenue

On Sept. 4 about 9:05 p.m. in the 2000 Block of West Potomac Avenue

On Sept. 5 around 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 Block of North Maplewood Avenue

On Sept. 5 around 11:34 p.m. in the 2800 Block of North Campbell Avenue

On Sept. 5 about 11:50 a.m. in the 1900 Block of North Spaulding Avenue

On Sept. 6 about 6:58 p.m. in the 1700 Block of West Ellen Street

On Sept. 6 around 7:01 p.m. in the 1200 Block of North Wood Street

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 5 at (312) 756-7394.