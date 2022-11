A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.