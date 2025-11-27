Chicago police officer hurt, woman injured in traffic stop crash

The Brief A driver fled a traffic stop in the 5700 block of South State Street, hitting an officer in the foot and injuring him, police said. The same vehicle later crashed into an SUV on South State, sending the other driver to the hospital. Police took the fleeing driver into custody and detained a male passenger, with charges still pending.



A traffic stop led to two hospitalizations and two arrests Wednesday night after the driver fled and later crashed on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Officers tried to pull over a gray sedan around 8:24 p.m. in the 5700 block of South State Street when the vehicle sped off, striking an officer’s foot, according to police. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

A short time later, the sedan rear-ended a black SUV in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said. The SUV’s driver, an adult woman, was taken to Insight Hospital, also in fair condition.

Police said the driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody after the crash and a passenger was detained. No additional injuries were reported, and citations and charges are pending. Area One detectives are investigating.