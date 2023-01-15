Chicago police say wannabe Hyundai and Kia thieves are smashing windows, damaging steering columns

Chicago police said wannabe car thieves are targeting Kias and Hyundais in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods, but just end up leaving the cars damaged.

Police said that in five incidents, the victims return to the cars to find a window smashed and the steering column damaged.

Hyundais and Kias across the country have been targeted after videos surfaced showing how to steal them.

Police said the incidents happened at these times and locations: