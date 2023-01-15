Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police say wannabe Hyundai and Kia thieves are smashing windows, damaging steering columns

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
South Shore
Orland Park police give locks to Hyundai owners

It's not too late. The Orland Park Police Department will be giving away free anti-theft wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners until 4 p.m. Thursday. Supply is limited and appointments are recommended.

CHICAGO - Chicago police said wannabe car thieves are targeting Kias and Hyundais in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods, but just end up leaving the cars damaged.

Police said that in five incidents, the victims return to the cars to find a window smashed and the steering column damaged. 

Hyundais and Kias across the country have been targeted after videos surfaced showing how to steal them.

'Kia boys' TikTok trend: Illinois police giving away device to deter Kia, Hyundai thefts

The surge in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles nationwide has been linked directly to a TikTok challenge showing how easy it is to steal one of the vehicles because of a security flaw. Now, one Illinois police department is taking a proactive approach to help deter future thefts.

Police said the incidents happened at these times and locations:

  • 1400 block of east 72nd St. in Grand Crossing on January 8 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
  • 7300 block of south Kenwood Ave. on January 8 at 6:00 a.m.
  • 7200 block of south East End Ave. in South Shore between January 10 at 7:30 p.m. and January 11 at 10:10 a.m.
  • 7300 block of south Blackstone Ave. on January 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
  • 1800 block of east 72nd St. in South Shore between January 11 at 4:30 p.m. and January 12 at 7:40 a.m.