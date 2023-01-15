Chicago police say wannabe Hyundai and Kia thieves are smashing windows, damaging steering columns
CHICAGO - Chicago police said wannabe car thieves are targeting Kias and Hyundais in the Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods, but just end up leaving the cars damaged.
Police said that in five incidents, the victims return to the cars to find a window smashed and the steering column damaged.
Hyundais and Kias across the country have been targeted after videos surfaced showing how to steal them.
Police said the incidents happened at these times and locations:
- 1400 block of east 72nd St. in Grand Crossing on January 8 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
- 7300 block of south Kenwood Ave. on January 8 at 6:00 a.m.
- 7200 block of south East End Ave. in South Shore between January 10 at 7:30 p.m. and January 11 at 10:10 a.m.
- 7300 block of south Blackstone Ave. on January 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
- 1800 block of east 72nd St. in South Shore between January 11 at 4:30 p.m. and January 12 at 7:40 a.m.