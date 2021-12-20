Chicago police search for 2 people who rescued kittens from garbage can at O'Hare Airport

article

Detectives are searching for two people who are believed to have rescued kittens from a garbage can at O'Hare Airport earlier this month.

On Dec. 6, police say two kittens in a blue carrier were stolen from a traveler who was waiting for his next flight.

CREDIT: CPD

The person who took them threw the carrier and the kittens inside a garbage can.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Two different people found the blue carrier and left the airport with it, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Area Five Property Crimes at 312-746-7394.

Advertisement