Chicago police seek driver after deadly hit-and-run crash into viaduct

The Brief A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood last month. The driver fled before emergency crews arrived. Police are asking for tips and video to help identify the driver.



A man died after a crash into a viaduct on Chicago’s West Side last month, and police say the driver left the scene before help arrived.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:14 p.m. on March 6 in the 1000 block of South Kostner Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a man believed to be between 45 and 50 years old was in a black 2006 Honda Pilot that struck a viaduct. He later died.

North Lawndale hit-and-run | Chicago police

The driver of the Honda left the scene before the Chicago Fire Department arrived.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died remains unknown.

It is also unclear what led to the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information, including video, is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using report number JK172272.