Chicago police seek driver after deadly hit-and-run crash into viaduct
CHICAGO - A man died after a crash into a viaduct on Chicago’s West Side last month, and police say the driver left the scene before help arrived.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:14 p.m. on March 6 in the 1000 block of South Kostner Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said a man believed to be between 45 and 50 years old was in a black 2006 Honda Pilot that struck a viaduct. He later died.
North Lawndale hit-and-run | Chicago police
The driver of the Honda left the scene before the Chicago Fire Department arrived.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man who died remains unknown.
It is also unclear what led to the crash.
What you can do:
Anyone with information, including video, is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using report number JK172272.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.