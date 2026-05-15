Chicago police seek driver in West Side hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

The Brief Police are asking for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on the West Side. Investigators said a woman was struck while walking in a crosswalk in East Garfield Park on Monday evening. The vehicle involved is believed to be a maroon 2013-2018 Ford Fusion with possible front-end and hood damage.



Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this week in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago West Side hit-and-run

The backstory:

The crash happened around 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard, at the intersection with Kedzie Avenue.

Intersection where hit-and-run occurred.

Police said a 45-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by a maroon 2013-2018 Ford Fusion. The driver then fled eastbound on Franklin Boulevard toward Sacramento Boulevard.

The vehicle may have damage to the front end and hood, according to police.

The woman suffered head injuries in the crash and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CPDTIP.com using reference number RD #JK251084.