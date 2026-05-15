Chicago police seek driver in West Side hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian
CHICAGO - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this week in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Chicago West Side hit-and-run
The backstory:
The crash happened around 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard, at the intersection with Kedzie Avenue.
Intersection where hit-and-run occurred.
Police said a 45-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by a maroon 2013-2018 Ford Fusion. The driver then fled eastbound on Franklin Boulevard toward Sacramento Boulevard.
The vehicle may have damage to the front end and hood, according to police.
The woman suffered head injuries in the crash and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash | CPD
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CPDTIP.com using reference number RD #JK251084.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.