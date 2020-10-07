Chicago police share video of 11 Loop looting suspects

Police have released surveillance video that shows almost a dozen people wanted for stealing from a Loop business during widespread looting in August.

The looting happened about 2:36 a.m. Aug. 10 in the first block of North Wells Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The 11 suspects are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Police say these 11 people looted a business about 2:36 a.m. Aug. 10, 2020, in the first block of North Wells Street. | Chicago police

Weeks before — in late May — looting broke out in downtown and other parts of the city during protests against George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Over the last several weeks, police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.