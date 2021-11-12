Chicago police warn of recent burglaries to businesses on Northwest Side

Chicago police have issued a warning about recent commercial burglaries on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, police say the offenders shattered the front glass door or window of a business, went inside and stole property.

The break-ins took place at the following times and locations in the Albany Park neighborhood.

4000 block of West Montrose Avenue at 3:21 am on November 4, 2021

3200 block of West Montrose Avenue at 8:44 am on November 7, 2021

4200 block of North Kedzie Avenue at 2:47 am on November 8, 2021

4200 block of North Kedzie Avenue from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on November 8, 2021

4900 block of North Pulaski Road at 2:48 am on November 11, 2021

The offenders are described by police as a white man from 25 to 45-years-old wearing a mask and a Black man from 30 to 45-years-old wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.

