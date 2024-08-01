Chicago police seek public's help in solving West Side robbery spree

Chicago police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying individuals responsible for a series of robberies targeting businesses on the city’s West Side.

In each case, the suspects damaged security gates and broke through the front windows or doors of the businesses. They proceeded to steal money from cash registers and ATMs, police said.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

5200 block of West Chicago Avenue on June 27, 2024, at 5:17 a.m.

3900 block of West Monroe Street between June 28 and June 29, 2024, between 7:30 p.m. and 7:55 a.m.

4800 block of West Fulton Street on July 17, 2024, at 1:16 a.m.

4700 block of West Lake Street between July 18 and July 19, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

3900 block of West Cermak Road on July 21, 2024, at 2:07 a.m.

400 block of South Laramie Avenue on July 23, 2024, from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m.

3700 block of West Roosevelt Road on July 25, 2024, at 3:21 a.m.

300 block of South Cicero Avenue on July 29, 2024, at 2:50 a.m.

500 block of North Laramie Avenue on July 31, 2024, at 3:48 a.m.

Police are looking for up to seven suspects who were seen on surveillance footage wearing hoodies, face masks, and gloves.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.