Soul Veg City among Chicago businesses hit in 75th Street break-ins

The Brief Five businesses on the 200 block of East 75th Street were broken into just after 4 a.m. Monday. Surveillance video shows one suspect taking a cash register and a slice of cake from Soul Veg City. Ald. William Hall called an emergency meeting for 75th Street business owners Tuesday morning.



Several businesses were broken into early Monday morning along Chicago’s 75th Street corridor, including Soul Veg City.

South Side business break-ins

Chicago police said multiple people broke the front glass windows of five businesses between the 200 and 500 blocks of East 75th Street around 4:11 a.m.

The businesses included Soul Veg City, Nadia’s Beauty Salon, Paris Cleaners and Flowers First. We have not yet identified the fifth business.

Police reports indicate cash registers were taken from three businesses. It was not immediately known whether anything was taken from the other two businesses.

At Soul Veg City, surveillance video shows one suspect going inside and removing a cash register and a slice of cake before fleeing east on 75th Street.

Burglary at Soul Veg City | Provided

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Ald. William Hall called an emergency meeting for 75th Street business owners and business license holders Tuesday morning at Soul Veg City.

Chicago police and local Special Service Area partners were invited to attend the meeting, according to Hall’s email to the business community.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.