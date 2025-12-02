Chicago teen arrested, charged in back-to-back armed robberies: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago teen is facing multiple charges after police linked him to two armed robberies and a stolen vehicle case.
What we know:
The 16-year-old boy was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Monday in the 0-100 block of N. Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly held a man at gunpoint inside a business just before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 3700 block of South Archer Avenue.
Police said he is also charged in connection with another armed robbery involving a 58-year-old woman about an hour later in the 2400 block of West 103rd Street.
The teen is additionally charged with trespassing into a vehicle that was reported stolen Oct. 6 from the 10300 block of South Green Street.
Police have not released further details about the incidents.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.