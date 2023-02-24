Chicago teen making major impact by creating 'blessing bags'

A local teen is making a major impact on the community.

The Blessing Bags organization helps those who are unhoused.

The organization is now seven years old and the anniversary marking 100,000 blessing bags filled is coming up soon.

Jahkil Jackson was just 8 when he started. Now, he's a teen and his goals stretch even further.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"For the future, I definitely want to expand to other cities hopefully all around the world one day, where I'm able to have different branches in those spaces and I can help more people that way. I also want to get involved in the tiny house movement, which are tiny homes for those in need which can hopefully lead to demolishing homelessness," said Jackson.

A blessing bag contains some of the essentials we sometimes take for granted, like soap, tissues, socks, hand sanitizer, wipes and other daily items.