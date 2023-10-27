Chicago weather: Cold weekend ahead with chance of flurries next week

A cold front arrives this afternoon but ahead of it we will have another unseasonably-mild day.

Yesterday we broke the record for the warmest low on Oct. 26 with a low of 65 degrees. The old record was 63.

Today we max out in the low to mid 70s. A few spots in our southern viewing area and Northwest Indiana might not be far from 80 degrees.

Skies will have a little sun at times, then when the front moves in a few showers will develop. Thunder is possible but more likely it will be just showers without much rainfall anywhere in our viewing area.

The front sweeps through this afternoon bringing a drop in temperatures from the 70s to the 50s rather quickly. Northwest suburbs tap the cooler air first. Any showers early this evening exit stage right leaving clearing skies and plummeting temps with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be dry during the day with some sun and highs just above 50 degrees. Rain moves in tomorrow night and continues Sunday when highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.

It will be even colder Monday and Halloween with highs barely past 40 degrees. There remains a small chance for some flurries on Tuesday. Temps moderate toward the end of next week.