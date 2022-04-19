Chicago woman charged in deadly shooting on South Side

article

A woman was charged in the murder of a man Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Brianna Gibbs, 28, was accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man around 2 a.m. Sunday outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to police.

The man was shot once in the thigh and was transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Gibbs was arrested around 8 a.m. in the 500 block of East 51st Street, police said.

The Englewood resident was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

She is due in court Tuesday.