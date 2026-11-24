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The Brief A 27-year-old Chicago woman faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in an August Bronzeville triple shooting. Police arrested Tatianna Hill on Monday, nearly three months after the attack killed 32-year-old Antonio Hollis and wounded two others. She is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday.



A woman is facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a late-night triple shooting in Bronzeville earlier this year.

What we know:

Tatianna Hill, 27, was taken into custody on Monday in the 3400 block of West 103rd Street. Police identified her as the shooter responsible for the Aug. 29 attack that left a 32-year-old man dead and two other adults seriously wounded.

Woman charged in triple shooting

The backstory:

The shooting unfolded around 11:23 p.m. while a gathering was taking place near the first block of East 37th Street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The three victims were standing together when someone in the crowd, who police later identified as Hill, opened fire on the group:

Antonio Hollis, 32, was shot multiple times and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hill was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what sparked the shooting or whether Hill knew Hollis and the other two victims prior to the gathering.

Police also have not disclosed whether any other suspects are being sought in connection with the attack.

What's next:

Hill has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.