Chicago woman charged with striking person with her vehicle on I-55

A Chicago woman was arrested for allegedly ramming her car into a person after being involved in a traffic accident on I-55.

Around 12:30 p.m. on August 28, Illinois State Police responded to a traffic crash on I-55 southbound at I-94 northbound in Cook County.

Police say two vehicles, one driven by 30-year-old Darnisha Hackman, were involved in an incident and the vehicle not driven by Hackman pulled over on the shoulder. The driver and passenger in that vehicle then exited their vehicle.

That is when Hackman allegedly accelerated her vehicle and struck the driver of the vehicle pulled over on the shoulder.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The passenger of the pulled over vehicle was uninjured.

After striking the driver, police say Hackman continued driving and fled the scene.

On September 16, an arrested warrant was issued for Hackman, according to police. On November 8, Hackman was arrested at her Chicago home without incident.

On November 9, Hackman was charged with one count of aggravated battery — a Class 3 Felony.

Hackman remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.