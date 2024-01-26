Expand / Collapse search
Clothing store in Evanston heavily damaged in fire; no injuries: officials

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Evanston
FOX 32 Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. - A Northwestern clothing store in Evanston was heavily damaged after a fire broke out inside on Friday morning. 

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at "The Locker Room" store in the 1400 block of Central Street. 

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the inside the store.

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other floors of the building or nearby apartments. 

No one was inside the store at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. 

The store was heavily damaged. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available. 
 