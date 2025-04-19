Cook County cemetery employee accused of stealing $114k from families, sheriff says

A former cemetery worker in Cook County was charged with allegedly stealing more than $114,000 in funeral expenses from families.

Latrecia Marshall-Parris, 48, was charged with two counts of continuing a financial crime enterprise, felony theft, and theft deception/intent, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Latrecia Marshall-Parris (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Sheriff’s police launched an investigation into the alleged theft after staff from a Glenwood cemetery reported in August of 2023 that one of their employees had allegedly taken cash from a family for a headstone and deposited a lesser amount into her employer’s account.

The employee, Marshall-Parris, was later fired. She had worked with families in planning funerals including assisting them with purchasing headstones, which were often paid for in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives learned that Marshall-Parris took portions of the families’ payments 49 times between April 2022 and August 2023.

A warrant was issued for her last month, and she was arrested last Wednesday by Harvey police who turned her over to sheriff’s police custody.

Marshall-Parris appeared in court on Friday where a judge ruled that she be released from custody to await trial.