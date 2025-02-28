Cook County man charged after killing coworker in Tollway yard incident: state police

The Brief Felony charge: Michael Vazquez, 39, of Oak Forest, was charged with aggravated DUI involving death after a fatal crash at an Illinois Tollway yard in Gurnee. Crash details: On Oct. 18, Vazquez was operating a skid steer when he reversed and ran over coworker Gregory Bolls, 39, of Chicago, who later died at a hospital. Authorities said Vazquez had cocaine in his system. Arrest & charges: The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charge on Feb. 25, and Vazquez surrendered to the Lake County Jail two days later.



An Oak Forest man is facing felony charges after authorities said he was under the influence of cocaine when he ran over and killed a coworker at an Illinois Tollway yard in Gurnee.

Michael Vazquez, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence involving death, a Class 2 felony, stemming from the October incident.

Pictured is Michael Vazquez, 39, of Oak Forest.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 18 at the Illinois Tollway M4 Building near Interstate 94 and Grand Avenue in Gurnee, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the crash occurred on the property and involved private contractor employees laying asphalt.

Vazquez, one of the employees, was operating a skid steer when he reversed and ran over another worker, identified as Gregory Bolls, 39, of Chicago, police said.

Bolls was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An investigation found Vazquez had cocaine in his system at the time of the incident, state police said.

Charges Filed :

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an aggravated DUI charge against Vazquez on Feb. 25, and a warrant was issued.

Two days later, Vazquez surrendered to the Lake County Jail, authorities said.