Cook County mass vaccination sites accepting walk-ins starting today

All six Cook County mass vaccination sites are allowing walk-ins starting Monday as the state ramps up its distribution efforts.

The vaccination clinic in Forest Park is doing both appointments and walk ins. It has been busy but moving along, thanks to the healthcare professionals and assistance from the National Guard.

The process is a lot easier than it was a few weeks ago.

Now, everyone 16 and older in Cook County can get the COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment necessary.



The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, is being offered at Forest Park, Des Plaines, River Forest, South Suburban College and Matteson.

The Moderna vaccine is given at the Tinley Park Convention Center.

The Cook County mass vaccination centers are able to move people in and out quickly and safely, having administered thousands of shots per day.

The Cook County mass vaccination clinics are open from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. Bring a photo ID to register on site.