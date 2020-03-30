Cook County medical examiner confirms 8 more coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 48

The Cook County medical examiner confirmed eight more deaths from the coronavirus after completing the day’s autopsies Monday, bringing the county’s total to 48.

Hardwell Smith, 85, died as a result of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease and diabetes as contributing factors. Smith, of Morgan Park, was pronounced dead Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Michael Austin, 59, died as a result of acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection. Austin lived in Palatine and was pronounced dead Sunday at Glenbrook Hospital.

Asberry Stoudemire, 54, died as a result of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, pulmonary hypertension and congestive heart failure as contributing factors. Stoudemire lived in Austin and was pronounced dead Sunday at Loretto Hospital.

Murry Altman, 64, died as a result of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease, obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary hypertension and end stage renal disease as contributing factors. Altman, of Country Club Hills, was pronounced dead Sunday at South Suburban Hospital.

Samuel Williams, 74, died as a result of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease and diabetes as contributing factors. Williams, of Bridgeview, was pronounced dead Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Catherine Liddell, 77, died as a result of hypoxic respiratory failure due to pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obstructive pulmonary disease and atrial fibrillation as contributing factors. She lived in Bellwood and was pronounced dead Monday at Loyola University Medical Center.

Geoffrey Eysenbach, 77, died as a result of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes as contributing factors. Eysenbach, of Homewood, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital.

Collins Padgett, 76, died as a result of pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with obstructive pulmonary disease as a contributing factor. Padgett, who lived in Back of the Yards, was pronounced dead Sunday at Saint Bernard Hospital.

The new confirmed fatalities come as Gov. JB Pritzker announced 461 new coronavirus cases Monday across Illinois, bringing the total to 5,057.