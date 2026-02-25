Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Chicago this weekend — WWE Elimination Chamber, Monster Jam & more

By
Published  February 25, 2026 12:29pm CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - From film premieres and improv comedy to beer tastings and charity runs, Chicago's final weekend of February is packed with events across the city and suburbs. 

Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Feb. 27- March 1. 

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Feb. 27: Matteo Mancuso at Vic Theatre

Feb.27: Cat Power at Riviera Theatre

Feb. 27: Jonathan Richman at Thalia Hall

Feb. 27: Crankdat at The Salt Shed Indoors

Feb. 28: Puma Blue at Outset

Feb. 28: Yolanda Del Rio at Copernicus Center

Feb. 28: Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Salt Shed Indoors

Feb. 28: Margo Price at Metro

Feb. 28: Yonder Mountain String Band with The Sullivan Sisters at Thalia Hall

Feb. 28: Miguel at Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 28: Banda Machos at Rosemont Theatre

March 1: Molotov at Aragon Ballroom

Multiple dates: Holly Bowling at Garcia’s

What sporting events are in Chicago area this weekend? 

Feb. 28: Northwestern men’s basketball vs. Oregon

Feb. 28: Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montreal

Feb. 28: Loyola men’s basketball vs. Richmond

Feb. 28: WWE Elimination Chamber

 March 1: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Multiple dates: Monster Jam Freestyle Mania

CM Punk talks Chicago roots ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber at United Center | ChicagoNOW

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk joins us in studio ahead of Saturday’s Elimination Chamber at the United Center. 

What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend? 

The Play That Goes Wrong 

House of Burlesque 

Vir Das: Hey Stranger 

Be Like Blippi 

Rene Vaca 

Trinity Irish Dance 

Things to do in Chicago Feb. 27 – March 1 

Chicago Irish Film Festival 

The 27th annual Chicago Irish Film Festival will showcase feature films, documentaries and short films and will run Feb. 26 through March 1 at AMC New City. 

The Second City’s 50th Revue 

The Second City launches its e.t.c. theater’s 50th revue with "Improv Supernova" beginning Feb. 26. Performances feature fully improvised sets with rotating material, with tickets ranging from $19 to $69.

Second City celebrates 50th revue with all-improv show | ChicagoNOW

The e.t.c. stage at Second City is going fully improv for its 50th anniversary revue. 

Chicago Golf Show 

The 2026 Chicago Golf Show runs Feb. 27 through March 1 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The three-day event includes equipment deals, lessons from Illinois PGA professionals and interactive sessions. Tickets start at $9. 

Golf like a pro | ChicagoNOW

The best golf lessons are taught by the pros. Pro-golfer Todd Graves is hoping you can perfect your swing after reading his new book.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Hundreds of participants are expected to take to the streets in their underwear Feb. 28 for Chicago’s Cupid’s Undie Run, a fundraiser supporting research for neurofibromatosis. The event begins at 2 p.m. at Sluggers Sports Bar, 3540 N. Clark St.

Black History Month Closeout Celebration 

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will host a free Black History Month Close Celebration on Feb. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will feature musical performances, film screenings and community discussions. 

North Side Restaurant Week 

North Side Restaurant Week runs Feb. 26 through March 8 across several North Side neighborhoods, including Lincoln Square, Ravenswood and Rogers Park. Participating restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus highlighting a range of cuisines. 

North Side Restaurant Week returns with 60+ participating eateries | ChicagoNOW

North Side Restaurant Week kicks off Feb. 26 and runs through March 8, featuring more than 60 restaurants across eight neighborhoods.

The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. 

