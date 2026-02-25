Things to do in Chicago this weekend — WWE Elimination Chamber, Monster Jam & more

From film premieres and improv comedy to beer tastings and charity runs, Chicago's final weekend of February is packed with events across the city and suburbs.

Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Feb. 27- March 1.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Feb. 27: Matteo Mancuso at Vic Theatre

Feb.27: Cat Power at Riviera Theatre

Feb. 27: Jonathan Richman at Thalia Hall

Feb. 27: Crankdat at The Salt Shed Indoors

Feb. 28: Puma Blue at Outset

Feb. 28: Yolanda Del Rio at Copernicus Center

Feb. 28: Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Salt Shed Indoors

Feb. 28: Margo Price at Metro

Feb. 28: Yonder Mountain String Band with The Sullivan Sisters at Thalia Hall

Feb. 28: Miguel at Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 28: Banda Machos at Rosemont Theatre

March 1: Molotov at Aragon Ballroom

Multiple dates: Holly Bowling at Garcia’s

What sporting events are in Chicago area this weekend?

Feb. 28: Northwestern men’s basketball vs. Oregon

Feb. 28: Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montreal

Feb. 28: Loyola men’s basketball vs. Richmond

Feb. 28: WWE Elimination Chamber

March 1: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Multiple dates: Monster Jam Freestyle Mania

What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

The Play That Goes Wrong

House of Burlesque

Vir Das: Hey Stranger

Be Like Blippi

Rene Vaca

Trinity Irish Dance

Things to do in Chicago Feb. 27 – March 1

The 27th annual Chicago Irish Film Festival will showcase feature films, documentaries and short films and will run Feb. 26 through March 1 at AMC New City.

The Second City launches its e.t.c. theater’s 50th revue with "Improv Supernova" beginning Feb. 26. Performances feature fully improvised sets with rotating material, with tickets ranging from $19 to $69.

The 2026 Chicago Golf Show runs Feb. 27 through March 1 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The three-day event includes equipment deals, lessons from Illinois PGA professionals and interactive sessions. Tickets start at $9.

Hundreds of participants are expected to take to the streets in their underwear Feb. 28 for Chicago’s Cupid’s Undie Run, a fundraiser supporting research for neurofibromatosis. The event begins at 2 p.m. at Sluggers Sports Bar, 3540 N. Clark St.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will host a free Black History Month Close Celebration on Feb. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will feature musical performances, film screenings and community discussions.

North Side Restaurant Week runs Feb. 26 through March 8 across several North Side neighborhoods, including Lincoln Square, Ravenswood and Rogers Park. Participating restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus highlighting a range of cuisines.