Things to do in Chicago this weekend — WWE Elimination Chamber, Monster Jam & more

Things to do in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - From film premieres and improv comedy to beer tastings and charity runs, Chicago's final weekend of February is packed with events across the city and suburbs.
Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Feb. 27- March 1.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Feb. 27: Matteo Mancuso at Vic Theatre
Feb.27: Cat Power at Riviera Theatre
Feb. 27: Jonathan Richman at Thalia Hall
Feb. 27: Crankdat at The Salt Shed Indoors
Feb. 28: Puma Blue at Outset
Feb. 28: Yolanda Del Rio at Copernicus Center
Feb. 28: Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Salt Shed Indoors
Feb. 28: Margo Price at Metro
Feb. 28: Yonder Mountain String Band with The Sullivan Sisters at Thalia Hall
Feb. 28: Miguel at Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 28: Banda Machos at Rosemont Theatre
March 1: Molotov at Aragon Ballroom
Multiple dates: Holly Bowling at Garcia’s
What sporting events are in Chicago area this weekend?
Feb. 28: Northwestern men’s basketball vs. Oregon
Feb. 28: Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montreal
Feb. 28: Loyola men’s basketball vs. Richmond
Feb. 28: WWE Elimination Chamber
March 1: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Multiple dates: Monster Jam Freestyle Mania
What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 27 – March 1
Chicago Irish Film Festival
The 27th annual Chicago Irish Film Festival will showcase feature films, documentaries and short films and will run Feb. 26 through March 1 at AMC New City.
The Second City’s 50th Revue
The Second City launches its e.t.c. theater’s 50th revue with "Improv Supernova" beginning Feb. 26. Performances feature fully improvised sets with rotating material, with tickets ranging from $19 to $69.
Chicago Golf Show
The 2026 Chicago Golf Show runs Feb. 27 through March 1 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The three-day event includes equipment deals, lessons from Illinois PGA professionals and interactive sessions. Tickets start at $9.
Cupid’s Undie Run
Hundreds of participants are expected to take to the streets in their underwear Feb. 28 for Chicago’s Cupid’s Undie Run, a fundraiser supporting research for neurofibromatosis. The event begins at 2 p.m. at Sluggers Sports Bar, 3540 N. Clark St.
Black History Month Closeout Celebration
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will host a free Black History Month Close Celebration on Feb. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will feature musical performances, film screenings and community discussions.
North Side Restaurant Week
North Side Restaurant Week runs Feb. 26 through March 8 across several North Side neighborhoods, including Lincoln Square, Ravenswood and Rogers Park. Participating restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus highlighting a range of cuisines.
