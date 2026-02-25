Hattie B’s to open in Wrigleyville, plans more Chicago locations

The Brief Hattie B's Hot Chicken will open its first Illinois location Thursday at 3649 N. Clark St. at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville. The Nashville-based chain will serve its signature hot chicken, Southern sides and cocktails. Two additional Chicago locations are planned in River North and Wicker Park by early 2027.



Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is bringing the Nashville heat to the Windy City.

What we know:

The fast-casual restaurant will open its first Illinois location Thursday at 3649 N. Clark St. at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, marking the company’s first Midwest location and its 16th restaurant overall.

The 3,265- square-foot restaurant features a 70-seat indoor dining room and a 515-square-foot patio with 55 outdoor seats.

The design includes the brand’s signature red and black-and-white color scheme, neon signage, an ivy-colored wall and decorative neon chickens wearing Chicago Cubs hats.

The backstory:

Hattie B’s was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2012 by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Bishop Jr.

The brand has since expanded to seven locations in Tennessee, with additional restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Nevada.

In 2025, the restaurant was named a Recommended Restaurant in Michelin’s inaugural Guide to the American South.

What they're saying:

"We’re so ready to open in Wrigleyville and get settled in ahead of Opening Day in March," Nick Bishop Jr. said in a statement. "We’ve got exciting plans for Chicago, and we’re pumped to finally bring our Nashville hot chicken to one of the great food cities in the world."

What's next:

Hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:45 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The first 100 guests on opening day will receive a limited-edition Wrigleyville tote bag filled with branded merchandise.

Hattie B's Giveaway Items.

The company plans to open two additional Chicago locations by early 2027, including a restaurant in River North at 58 E. Ontario and another in Wicker Park at 1542 N. Damen Ave.