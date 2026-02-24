Woman, 26, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

article

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help finding 26-year-old Kaitlyn Bowe, who was reported missing Monday from the South Side. She was last seen near the 10600 block of South Calumet Avenue and may need medical attention, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Monday from the South Side.

What we know:

Kaitlyn Bowe, 26, was last seen walking northeast through the east alley of the 10600 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Bowe is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white-billed baseball cap, a black puffer jacket with a tan fur-lined hood, blue joggers and white gym shoes.

According to the report, Bowe was anxious and had been under stress recently. She may be in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.