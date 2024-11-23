Cook County official charged with DUI on Chicago's North Side

article

A Cook County elected official was arrested for drunk driving in Ravenswood earlier this month, according to Chicago police.

Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol after an incident on Nov. 10. Steele, 45, was arrested at 5028 N. Ashland Ave. around 8:49 p.m.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison called for her resignation following the incident, citing "aggressive behavior" during the arrest.

"This incident raises serious concerns about her conduct and judgment as an elected official," Morrison said in a statement. "If an elected official does not respect our dedicated police officers, then how can we expect the citizens to respect the police?"

Steele serves the Second District in northern Cook County, according to the Cook County Board of Review website.

Fox 32 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information about the incident.

