Chicago businessman Willie Wilson to give out free gas, groceries

The Brief Chicago businessman Willie Wilson will again hold a gas and groceries giveaway across Chicago and a western suburb next weekend. He said he'll give out more than $150,000 worth of free food and gas as residents struggle to pay higher prices for basic needs. The giveaway will take place at 13 gas stations and three grocery stores.



Businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson said he will give out thousands of dollars worth of free gas and groceries to people in Chicago and suburban Hinsdale next week amid increasing prices for basic needs.

It's the latest giveaway by the wealthy Chicago philanthropist and multi-time mayoral candidate.

What we know:

The first-come, first-serve giveaway will take place next Saturday, April 19 starting at 7 a.m.

Wilson said in total he will donate more than $150,000 in free gas and groceries to participants.

Each participant in the gas giveaway will receive $50 in free gas. Those in need of food will receive a $25 grocery card that must be used on the same day.

Gas giveaway:

The giveaway will take place at 13 gas stations in Chicago and Hinsdale starting at 7 a.m.

Shell, 210 East Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale

BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster, Chicago

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago

Super Save, 11100 S. State Street, Chicago

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago

Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago

BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago

BP, 342 E. 35th Street, Chicago

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

BP, 7159 W. Higgins, Chicago

Groceries giveaway:

The grocery giveaway will take place at three Chicago stores:

Cermak Fresh Market, 3311 W. 26th Street, Chicago at 9 a.m.

Montrose Deli, 6601 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago at 10 a.m.

Seafood City Supermarket, 5033 N. Elston Ave., Chicago at 11 a.m.

For more information, go to Wilson’s Facebook page.