Cook County passes 700 coronavirus deaths as medical examiner confirms 60 more fatal cases

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 60 more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 710.

Among the 60 newly confirmed deaths is a 108-year-old Evergreen Park man who died of pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection, the medical examiner’s office said. He had multiple underlying health conditions.

Cook County makes up about 75% percent of the 948 deaths across Illinois. Earlier Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 80 more deaths and 1,346 new positive cases, raising the statewide total to 24,593 cases.