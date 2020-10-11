Cook County sheriff’s police seeking car wanting in connection with homicide in River Grove

article

Cook County sheriff’s police are asking for help locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in August in suburban River Grove.

The homicide happened Aug. 8 near Fullerton Woods Forest Preserve, police said.

Officers are seeking a Mercury Grand Marquis, believed to be between a 2003 and 2005 model, with damage to the rear passenger side door, missing a grill emblem and with either spare wheel or a black steel or wheel missing a decorative hubcap on the rear driver’s side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 708-865-4896.