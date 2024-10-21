Cook County state's attorney candidates ramp up rhetoric

The Republican candidate for Cook County state's attorney, Bob Fioretti, is considered an underdog against the Democratic favorite, retired judge Eileen O'Neill Burke.

But on Monday, Fioretti was slinging mud at his opponent in this David vs. Goliath battle, dredging up a case she prosecuted 30 years ago of a young boy who was later found to be wrongfully convicted of murder. That's because a judge later threw the conviction out based on a coerced confession. Fioretti says—without hard evidence—that Burke knew the defendant was innocent and lied about it.

He has also accused her of fabricating a general election endorsement from a group he refers to as "the Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce."

"The arrogance and the little lies her campaigns have shoved down the throats of Cook County voters all lead back to the big lie that began her career," Fioretti said. "If Burke will lie about an innocent 11-year-old, she will lie about everything, as she has proven in this campaign."

Fioretti himself is no stranger to controversy, however. He is Chicago's former 2nd Ward alderman and was a member of the council's progressive caucus as a Democrat. He has run for mayor and Cook County Board chairman as a Democrat and now state's attorney as a Republican. In the past, he has been sued by former campaign workers who he had failed to pay.

In a statement, the O'Neill Burke campaign said:

"For more than thirty years, Eileen O'Neill Burke has served as a prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, and judge and earned the support of every bar association for her integrity. Voters have repeatedly rejected Bob Fioretti's lies, and they'll do so again."

O'Neill Burke has received high-profile endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and Daily Herald. Fioretti has been endorsed by Rev. Jesse Jackson.

And for full interviews with both candidates and what they plan to do if elected, you can check those out HERE.