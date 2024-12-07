2 men robbed at gunpoint in Rivers Casino parking lot in Des Plaines

Two people were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Police said two male subjects were traveling through the parking lot in a white Nissan Altima around 2:43 a.m.

They stopped, exited the car wearing ski masks, and approached the first victim, a 32-year-old man from Itasca. The subjects pointed a gun at the victim’s stomach and forced him to give them his phone, which also contained his driver’s license and two credit cards in the phone case.

The male subjects then got back into their car and continued to drive through the parking lot.

Just minutes later, the car stopped near the second victim, a 57-year-old man from Skokie. The subjects got out of their car, armed with guns and confronted the victim saying, "give me all your stuff."

The victim placed his hands on his phone in his back pocket to keep the subjects from taking it. The subjects reached in the victim’s pocket to take his wallet and about $2,000.

The subject got back into their car and fled the casino property.

None of the victims were injured.

The incidents are under investigation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rivers Casino said:

"The safety and security of guests and team members is the top priority for Rivers. We are cooperating with law enforcement and appreciate their rapid response to this unfortunate incident.

Rivers has invested in technologies and improvements on the property, including enhanced security patrols, a license plate readers system, enhanced parking lot lighting, and a robust camera surveillance network. We have provided law enforcement with information from this matter to aid in the investigation and apprehension of the criminals."