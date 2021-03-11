Cook County to release 20,000 suburban vaccine appointments Friday

Cook County health officials announced Thursday that the county will be releasing 20,000 appointments for eligible recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

At noon Friday, Cook County residents included in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state vaccination program will be able to sign up for 20,000 first-dose appointments at:

Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park;

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave., River Grove;

South Suburban College, 15800 State St., South Holland; and

North Riverside Health Center, 1800 S Harlem Ave., North Riverside.; and

An undisclosed site in Des Plaines.

With the exception of the site at the Tinley Park Convention Center, which will offer the Moderna vaccine, residents signing up for appointments at the suburban sites will be given the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Check your vaccine eligibility here.