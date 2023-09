article

A Cook County woman is accused of battering four police officers in the Loop early Sunday.

Esmeralda Aguilar, 24, of Cicero, faces four felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Early Sunday, Aguilar allegedly battered four police officers in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue. She was arrested moments later and placed into custody.

No additional information was made available by police.