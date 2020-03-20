Cook County won't prosecute non-violent, low-level drug offenses during COVID-19 pandemic

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx announced Friday that her office will not prosecute cases of non-violent, low-level narcotics offenses during an outbreak of COVID-19.

Instead, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office will prioritize other charges on a case-by-case basis, the office said in a statement.

The aim is to protect the health and safety of police officers, first responders, medical professionals, and jail staff and the Cook County community at large, according to the statement.

“By reducing the number of individuals who cycle through police stations and jail on minor offenses, we can mitigate some risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus,” prosecutors said.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a "stay at home" order for Illinois residents.

Officials also announced 163 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 585.

