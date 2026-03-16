Suburban woman arrested 2 hours after shooting someone she knew in Chicago, police say

The Brief A Schaumburg woman was arrested about two hours after allegedly shooting a woman she knew. The victim suffered multiple graze wounds and was hospitalized in good condition. The suspect faces felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder.



A 43-year-old suburban woman is facing five felony charges after allegedly shooting a woman she knew on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Alexis Dumas, of Schaumburg, was taken into custody on Friday at 10:34 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Alexis Dumas | Previous mugshot from 2019 | CPD

Police said the arrest came about two hours after a shooting just blocks away in the 800 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman was parking her vehicle around 9:27 p.m. when a woman she knew, later identified as Dumas, approached and began shooting before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered multiple graze wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Dumas has been charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery to a peace officer

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle without a FOID card

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting or the relationship between the two women.

The backstory:

Chicago police records show Dumas has been arrested in the past.

She was arrested in 2019 on a charge related to aggravated assault involving a first responder, and in 2018 on charges of driving on a revoked license and having no valid vehicle registration.