Evanston man accused of sexually abusing resident at assisted-living facility

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The Brief A former assisted-living facility employee in Evanston has been charged with sexually abusing a resident with physical and intellectual disabilities, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Oscar Leon-Patino with multiple felony counts, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery. Leon-Patino remains in custody, and the case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit following a referral from the Illinois Department of Public Health.



A former employee of an Evanston assisted-living facility has been charged with multiple felonies after prosecutors alleged he sexually abused a resident with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Oscar Leon-Patino, 22, of Evanston, was charged with abusing a resident while working as a laundry aide at the facility.

The backstory:

According to charges filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Leon-Patino faces four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of criminal sexual abuse and one count of aggravated battery. If convicted, the most serious charges carry potential prison sentences of up to seven years.

Leon-Patino is currently being held in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.

"It is egregious for anyone to prey on an individual with a disability, especially someone tasked with providing services to those who cannot care for themselves," Raoul said in a statement. "I remain committed to holding any individual responsible who abuses our most vulnerable residents."

According to the indictment, Leon-Patino allegedly sexually abused a resident while knowing the victim had both physical and intellectual disabilities.

The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit following a referral from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Evanston Police Department assisted investigators during the case.

"Our priority is ensuring victims are treated with compassion, dignity and professionalism as we work in partnership to pursue justice on their behalf," Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart said. "We appreciate our collaboration with the Illinois Attorney General's office."

Authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the case to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

As with all criminal cases, Leon-Patino is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.