Top-rated high school basketball player in Illinois annouces transfer to prep program

The best high school basketball player in Illinois is leaving the state for his senior season of high school.

Jaxson Davis, the star guard for Warren High School in Gurnee, is transferring to a prep program after leading the Blue Devils to a 30-win season in the 2025-2026 basketball season.

What we know:

Davis starred at Warren, and will transfer to the Kansas-based Monarch Academy prep program. He announced his decision on Friday.

At Warren, Davis helped lead the Blue Devils to a berth in the IHSA State Championship game in 2025. He led them to a super-sectional run in the IHSA playoffs, but Warren fell to Rockford Auburn.

Davis is currently rated as a four-star guard by 247Sports. He was the top-rated player in Illinois, according to 247Sports. Nationally, 247Sports rated Davis as the 11th-best point guard in America.

Currently, Davis has 13 high-major scholarship offers. Most recently, Kentucky offered him a scholarship.

He also holds offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Purdue, among others.

By the numbers:

This season, Davis averaged 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game for Warren.

In the 2024-2025 season where Warren was the 4A IHSA state runner-up, Davis averaged 19.6 points, six assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

What they're saying:

"It is with great excitement, yet mixed emotions, that I announce my commitment to spend my senior year at Monarch Academy," Davis wrote in post on Instagram. "My goal has always been to challenge myself, continue growing, and become the best player I can be. And after careful consideration, I believe the opportunity to compete on the EYBL scholastic circuit will provide the highest level of competition and best prepare me for the transition from high school basketball to the high-major collegiate level. Before beginning this next chapter, I want to sincerely thank my Warren Blue Devil family—my coaches, teammates, athletic department, administration, faculty, students, and everyone who has supported me over the past three years. The experiences, relationships, and development gained at Warren have played a major role in shaping me both as a player and as a person. I am incredibly grateful for the memories we've created together and for the unwavering support I've received throughout my journey. Warren will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will forever bleed blue and gold."