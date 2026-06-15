At least 17 tornadoes confirmed across Illinois, Indiana during severe weather outbreak

The Brief The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 17 tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana from last Thursday's severe weather outbreak. Two EF-3 tornadoes were confirmed in Streator, Illinois, and Kouts, Indiana, while several other tornadoes ranged from EF-0 to EF-2 strength. Another round of thunderstorms is expected this week, with Wednesday carrying the highest risk for severe weather across the Chicago area.



The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 17 tornadoes across Illinois and Indiana in last week's severe weather outbreak.

Tornadoes in Illinois and Indiana

Among the strongest tornadoes Thursday were an EF-3 in Streator, Illinois, and an EF-3 in Kouts, Indiana.

Other confirmed tornadoes included:

EF-2 from Hickory Hills to near Midway Airport

EF-2 in Merrillville, Indiana

EF-1 in Wenona/Osage Township, Illinois

EF-1 from Graymont to Dwight, Illinois

EF-1 in Bartlett, Illinois

EF-1 east of Ludlow, Illinois

EF-1 between Paxton and Loda, Illinois

EF-1 near Boswell, Indiana

EF-0 in St. John, Indiana

EF-0 from near Schneider to near Hebron, Indiana

EF-0 in Cedar Lake, Indiana

EF-0 from Naperville into Lisle

EF-0 from southwest of Gibson City to near Elliott

At least two EF-0 tornadoes along a corridor from Watseka, Illinois, to west of Rensselaer, Indiana

The NWS said additional damage analysis will continue in the coming days, and more information about the weather event is available HERE.

What's next:

The first round of showers this week arrives Tuesday morning. This will be followed by a few hours of clearing, allowing temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 70s. During the afternoon, a front will cross the area, sparkling showers and possibly some strong thunderstorms. The primary threats are heavy downpours and gusty winds. This is not a tornado situation.

On Wednesday it will be partly sunny in the morning, but then a disturbance will roll in from the north-west which could lead to strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Chicagoland is in a level two "slight risk" for severe thunderstorms with all hazards being in play. The enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, level three, is south of the Kankakee and Illinois River valleys. Wednesday is clearly the day to be most concerned for severe weather in the p.m.

Power outages linger

Thousands of Illinois residents are still without electricity days after the severe weather outbreak.

According to ComEd, more than 2,600 customers across Illinois remained without power as of Monday morning. That's a significant improvement from last week, when about 450,000 ComEd customers lost power.

Several rounds of severe storms caused widespread damage in communities including Alsip, Crestwood, Palos Heights and Joliet.

Strong winds knocked down power poles and electrical lines, uprooted trees and damaged homes and vehicles. Debris remains scattered in some of the hardest-hit areas.

In a statement, ComEd said customers who remain without power "have not been forgotten."

"This has been the most damaging storm since the 2020 Derecho. Large trees are down across equipment and blocking access to neighborhoods with restoration needs, and hundreds of utility poles broken and must be completely replaced — not simply repaired. That kind of work is complex and takes more time to do safely, even with crews working around the clock."

ComEd said additional rounds of storms over the weekend have further complicated restoration efforts and asked customers for continued patience.

The utility is also reminding residents to stay away from downed power lines and report them to ComEd.

In Indiana, NIPSCO said about 9,200 customers remained without power Monday morning, down from approximately 86,640 after the storms. The utility said crews continue working around the clock to repair widespread damage, including hundreds of damaged poles and 15 transmission towers.