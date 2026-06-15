Man accused of sexually assaulting teen after asking her for help in Arlington Heights

The Brief A teenage girl was reportedly sexually assaulted Saturday atop a parking garage in Arlington Heights. Police say a man asked the girl for help with a vehicle problem before she entered his SUV, where the assault occurred. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



A teenage girl was sexually assaulted inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon after a man lured her by claiming he needed help with his vehicle, according to Arlington Heights police.

The backstory:

Police said the sexual assault occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the top level of the Eastman Parking Garage at 155 E. Eastman Street, near Arlington Heights Road and Miner Street in the northwest suburbs.

The girl was reportedly approached by an unknown man who asked for help with an issue involving his vehicle. She then entered the vehicle where the assault took place.

The victim and her guardian contacted police early Saturday evening to report the incident. She was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The suspect is described as a white man standing about 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 and 250 pounds. He has dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt and black athletic shorts.

Police said the suspect was driving an older-model gray SUV.

What's next:

Police said investigators are continuing to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5300.