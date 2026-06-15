The Brief A mural honoring fallen Chicago police officers Luis Huesca, Andrés Vásquez Lasso and Enrique Martinez was vandalized with graffiti Monday in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road on the city's Southwest Side. Authorities have not released information about any suspects, and no arrests have been made. Local officials, including Ald. Jim Gardiner and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, condemned the vandalism. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or online at CPDTIP.com.



A mural honoring three fallen Chicago police officers on the city's Southwest Side was defaced with graffiti Monday, prompting authorities to seek information about those responsible.

What we know:

The vandalism occurred in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Cook County Crime Stoppers.

Gardiner said the mural commemorating Chicago police officers Luis Huesca, Andrés Vásquez Lasso and Enrique Martinez was damaged by graffiti.

Mural honoring three fallen Chicago officers vandalized on Southwest Side: officials (Cook County Crime Stoppers )

"The act of vandalism damaged a memorial created to pay tribute to the sacrifice and service of a fallen member of law enforcement and has deeply impacted the officers, family members and community members who view the mural as a symbol of remembrance and respect," Cook County Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

Huesca, 30, served six years with the Chicago Police Department, Gardiner said. Martinez, 26, had two years of service, while Vásquez Lasso, 32, served four years with the department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about any suspects or said how many people may have been involved. No arrests have been announced.

What they're saying:

"Instead of focusing on the cowardly act of an unknown individual, the #45thward will highlight the reasons why our city honors the memories of these individuals…," Gardiner said in part. "May God bless the souls of these three warriors, and may their families be reassured of the love and support our city has for each of them."

"Let's go clean it up! And I hope there's video identifying who defaced this important mural honoring these three fallen heroes," said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The organization is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or online at CPDTIP.com.