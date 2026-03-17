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Chicago firefighter dies from injuries suffered battling North Side fire

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 17, 2026 12:42pm CDT
Rogers Park
FOX 32 Chicago
Procession for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman | FULL VIDEO

Procession for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman | FULL VIDEO

A Chicago firefighter died one day after being injured battling a blaze that broke out at an apartment building Monday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The Brief

    • A Chicago firefighter died after being injured battling a Rogers Park apartment fire.
    • He fell through the first floor into the basement and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
    • The cause of the fire and the firefighter’s identity have not been released.

CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter died one day after being injured battling a blaze that broke out at an apartment building Monday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

The fire started about 11 a.m. Monday at a four-story apartment building in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

Scene of the apartment fire that broke out Monday in Rogers Park, resulting in the death of Firefighter Michael Altman. | CFD

Flames were visible at the rear of the building and appeared to reach two floors. A ladder was positioned to help evacuate residents. About 100 firefighters responded to the scene, along with multiple trucks, engines and tower ladders.

Officials said the firefighter fell through the first floor into the basement while crews were battling the blaze. Nearby firefighters were able to reach him and pull him from the burning building.

Chicago firefighter dies from injuries suffered battling North Side fire

Chicago firefighter dies from injuries suffered battling North Side fire

A Chicago firefighter died one day after being injured battling a blaze that broke out at an apartment building Monday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died on Tuesday morning. He was identified as 32-year-old Michael Altman.

What they're saying:

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said Altman was a fourth generation Chicago firefighter who had nearly two years on the job. 

"Michael gave everything in service to the people of Chicago, and we will never forget his courage and sacrifice," Nance-Holt said.

Procession for fallen Firefighter Michael Altman.

Altman was assigned to Truck 47 in the Edgewater community.

"Today the city of Chicago not only lost a public servant but we lost a hero," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The video below was from a previous Fox Chicago report on the fire.

Chicago firefighter seriously injured while responding to North Side fire

Chicago firefighter seriously injured while responding to North Side fire

A Chicago firefighter is hospitalized in serious condition after responding to a fire on the city’s North Side, officials said.

What we don't know:

The Chicago Fire Department has not released information about the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the building.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Fire Department and previous Fox Chicago news coverage.

Rogers ParkNews