Chicago firefighter dies from injuries suffered battling North Side fire

The Brief A Chicago firefighter died after being injured battling a Rogers Park apartment fire. He fell through the first floor into the basement and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of the fire and the firefighter’s identity have not been released.



A Chicago firefighter died one day after being injured battling a blaze that broke out at an apartment building Monday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

The fire started about 11 a.m. Monday at a four-story apartment building in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

Scene of the apartment fire that broke out Monday in Rogers Park, resulting in the death of Firefighter Michael Altman. | CFD

Flames were visible at the rear of the building and appeared to reach two floors. A ladder was positioned to help evacuate residents. About 100 firefighters responded to the scene, along with multiple trucks, engines and tower ladders.

Officials said the firefighter fell through the first floor into the basement while crews were battling the blaze. Nearby firefighters were able to reach him and pull him from the burning building.

The firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died on Tuesday morning. He was identified as 32-year-old Michael Altman.

What they're saying:

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said Altman was a fourth generation Chicago firefighter who had nearly two years on the job.

"Michael gave everything in service to the people of Chicago, and we will never forget his courage and sacrifice," Nance-Holt said.

Procession for fallen Firefighter Michael Altman.

Altman was assigned to Truck 47 in the Edgewater community.

"Today the city of Chicago not only lost a public servant but we lost a hero," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The video below was from a previous Fox Chicago report on the fire.

What we don't know:

The Chicago Fire Department has not released information about the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the building.