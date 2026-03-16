Chicago firefighter seriously injured while responding to North Side fire

A Chicago firefighter is hospitalized in serious condition after responding to a fire on the city’s North Side, officials said.

What we know:

The fire occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

Fire officials did confirm the blaze has been extinguished.

What we don't know:

The Chicago Fire Department has not released details about what caused the fire or how the firefighter was injured. The extent of damage to the residence also remains unknown.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.