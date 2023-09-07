Country music star Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma, TMZ reports

article

Country music star Zach Bryan got arrested in Oklahoma, according to a report from TMZ.

Bryan, 27, got arrested in Craig County and is accused of obstructing an investigation charge, TMZ said. It is unknown what Bryan was being investigated for and what he allegedly did to interfere with the process.

TMZ got a hold of the "I Remember Everything" singer's mugshot on its website.

It is unknown how Bryan, also known for his other hit single "Something in the Orange" got arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.