'CPD is in crisis': Arne Duncan lays out plan to curb Chicago violence

The founder of a violence prevention organization said Wednesday the Chicago Police Department is "in crisis."

Arne Duncan, founder of Create Real Economic Destiny, said the CPD is unable to reduce violence because of misguided policies.

In 2021, Chicago had 797 homicides while New York had 485 and Los Angeles had 397.

There are also 1,400 fewer police officers in 2022 than there were three years ago.

"CPD has been decimated by cuts in police and ineffective strategies that have left police exhausted and neighborhoods under-patrolled," Duncan said in a statement. "It’s time to get police back on the beat and focused on arresting shooters while we simultaneously engage young people at risk and give them a path into the legal economy."

Duncan outlined four core strategies Wednesday for improving public safety and holding shooters accountable.

"First we must restore patrol and accelerate reforms to drive police legitimacy. Secondly, we have to rethink the roll of police to free them up to focus more on violence," Duncan said. "Third, we have to take violence prevention efforts to scale. And fourth, we have to provide people in our neighborhoods with the opportunity to work to have a job."

Duncan also said officers are spending too much time on non-violent and non-criminal activities.