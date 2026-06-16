CPD: Person of interest in custody after burning cross found in Grant Park

The Brief A burning cross was discovered in Grant Park on June 9. Chicago police say a person of interest is now in custody. No charges have been announced.



A person of interest is in custody after a burning cross was discovered in Grant Park last week, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of South Columbus Drive around 2:30 p.m. on June 9 after reports of an object on fire.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a large burning cross near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive in Grant Park.

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

A day later, police released an image of a man that they said was seen fleeing the scene where the cross was found burning and asked for the public's help identifying him.

Person seen fleeing scene of burning cross in Grant Park. (CPD)

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that a person of interest had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the person of interest is the same man seen fleeing the scene where the cross was burning.

What they're saying:

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church condemned the incident, describing a burning cross as a long-standing symbol associated with racism.

"This is a decades long symbol of hate and white supremacy and Ku Klux Klan," Pfleger said. "It revives what it was meant to do, the fear and the anger."

Pfleger previously announced that St. Sabina would offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

"I really believe it should be treated as a hate crime," he said. "People are angry, people are mad, and people are hurt."

What's next:

Police have not announced if charges will be filed.