CPS CEO pushes back on May 1 school closure as confusion grows for parents

The Brief CPS CEO Macquline King says schools should stay open May 1, opposing CTU calls to cancel classes for May Day protests. The issue has sparked tension with the union, mayor, and school board, which reportedly leans toward giving students the day off. No final decision yet, leaving families uncertain as concerns grow over lost instruction and events.



The CEO of Chicago Public Schools says her position has not changed — that May 1 should remain an instructional day pushing back on efforts by the Chicago Teachers Union to cancel classes and calling on the school board to hold a formal public vote if they want to give students the day off.

What we know:

Macquline King's stance sets up a growing dispute with the CTU, which has been demanding May 1 off for teachers and students to attend May Day rallies.

The CTU posted the following on social media: "On May 1, 2026, we take action, together. Through our collective bargaining, we secured the ability to stand united on May Day with No School. No work. No shopping."

But a memo from King we saw Wednesday appeared to suggest otherwise.

"The district’s position is to remain open on May 1," King said.

King ultimately decided to punt the question to the Chicago Board of Education.

The CTU claims they should be able to switch a planned "professional development day" from June to May 1 — giving kids the day off and teachers the ability to attend May Day protests in favor of labor and against President Trump.

Multiple sources say that Mayor Brandon Johnson had a tense exchange with King, facing pressure from him and the CTU.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, members went into a private session. Sources say they took a straw poll, and the vote was in favor of CTU’s position. Elected board member Jennifer Custer says King should have stuck to her guns.

"It is solely her decision to make this choice," Custer said. "We as the board have to respect her autonomy to do so. Instead, we’ve reversed course, and we’re looking at families having to figure out what they’re doing with their children that day."

Custer and other elected board members voted no and question why it was done in private. Custer says it’s not just a day of teaching lost, but athletics, field trips, AP test prep, and college signing day events — all now canceled.

"May 1 is a Friday, and that Monday, May 4, is the start of AP testing, so any preparations will be lost," Custer said. "There’s a lot going on that day that’s very important, and now schools will have to figure out, how do we adjust, how do we shift? And that’s a lot of work."

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear whether students will have school that day, leaving many parents trying to figure out what to plan for.

The other side:

Neither the mayor’s office nor a spokesperson for Board President Sean Harden had immediate comment Thursday afternoon.